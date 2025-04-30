Carolina Renaissance Festival Opens Performer Auditions for 32nd Season

The Carolina Renaissance Festival seeks fresh talent for its 2025 season. Audition dates have been set for May 31 and June 7 at Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy in Huntersville, North Carolina

Casting calls target street acts, musicians, and stage artists for the fall spectacle. The sessions run from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 16115 Poplar Tent Road. Staff spots need filling too.

A fresh twist marks this year's lineup. Directors want skilled dancers versed in Irish Step, Morris moves, Scottish Highland steps, and English Clog routines, both singles and groups.

Selected performers must join the free summer training. They'll master period dress, voice work, and role creation through hands-on practice. Age limit starts at 13.

Picture this: A vast 250-acre site transforms into a living slice of history. Between Concord and Huntersville, where NC 73 crosses Poplar Tent Road, magic comes alive. Circus acts mix with craft shows. Medieval sports unfold around every corner.

Each day brings the past to life. Staff members turn into villagers of Fairhaven, a made-up town where stories bloom and guests step back in time.

Mark your calendars for October 4 through November 23. The gates swing wide each Saturday and Sunday during the eight-week run.

Ticket sales start July 1 online. New rules mean picking exact dates and buying ahead: no walk-up sales this time.