OpenAI Will Soon Roll Out Shopping Buttons in ChatGPT

Welp, it’s official: ChatGPT is getting shopping buttons, and our bank accounts are already reminding us that we do not have the money for an AI-assisted shopping spree.

OpenAI announced that it's rolling out new features to make ChatGPT dangerously convenient for our wallets by adding a shiny new shopping button, which will let you go from just asking “which shoe stores are 50% sale now” to “adding to cart” in seconds.

How Shopping in ChatGPT Works

In a pre-launch demo with Wired, ChatGPT search product lead Adam Fry said that since a lot of users are already using the tool to look up products across several categories-- such as houseware, beauty items, and electronic appliances-- the ability to also shop within ChatGPT will make it easier. However, the customer will not be able to complete the transaction within ChatGPT. Instead, they will be redirected to the merchant’s website.

Fry explained that the AI program will make product recommendations based on what it remembers about the user’s preferences and product reviews from across the internet. He added, “It’s not looking for specific signals that are in some algorithm. It’s trying to understand how people are reviewing this, how people are talking about this, what the pros and cons are.”

Fry also compared it to Google Shopping. However, unlike Google Shopping, ChatGPT is more personalized and conversational (like having your own personal shopper). He also confirmed that the product recommendations shown by the platform are “not ads. They are not sponsored.”

The shopping feature will not make a major change to how customers use ChatGPT. It still starts with asking the chatbot a question. For example, when you ask it, “What’s the best standing table for a work from home office setup?” The AI platform will provide you with recommendations for a standing table that is best reviewed by those working from home. Or if you had asked the chatbot in the past about work from home products and it “remembered” you liked a retailer also selling a standing table, ChatGPT will include it in the recommendation.