Matthews Plans $80M Science Museum and School Project

Matthews officials backed an $80 million plan mixing science and schooling. The bold project will build a Discovery Place center next to a new school, with parks woven between them.

The work takes over the Matthews Elementary grounds. Construction starts at the playground site, while the old school spot transforms into green space. Kids won't miss a day of class during the changes.

This build fits into a much bigger picture, a $2.5 billion package spread across 30 local projects. The spot picked puts science right at students' fingertips.

Over three years, crews will shape this new learning hub. Kids will be able to move between outdoor labs and eye-catching science displays scattered through the grounds.

Cash flows from three streams: the town's funds, outside help, and gifts from donors. Leaders aim to snag both school money and private support to make it happen.

The town wants to hear what people think. They've set up meetings where folks can speak up about what they want to see in their new neighborhood center.

Matthews kids win twice, they'll study in fresh spaces while keeping plenty of room to run and play. The mix of learning and fun makes this project special.

No other Discovery Place has ever joined forces with a regular public school before now. While they run other science spots, this team-up breaks new ground.

By bundling three ideas into one, the town found a smart fix. They'll need less land and spend less cash than if they'd built everything separately.