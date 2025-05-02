Sisters Behind Sake Express Plan New Japanese Restaurant in Charlotte’s South End

Lisa and Linda Nguyen will soon open Yugenn, a 3,500-square-foot Japanese eatery at Bland Street and South Church Street in Charlotte. The doors should swing open by late summer.

The sisters manage Sake Express, which their dad started in Gastonia back in 1998. "When our father founded Sake Express, he didn't just teach us how to cook — he instilled in us the values of hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. Today, we carry those values forward, ensuring every meal we serve is fresh, flavorful, and prepared with care," states the Sake Express website.

At Yugenn, guests will find fresh takes on Japanese dishes alongside sushi and craft drinks. After years of success in surrounding areas, it marks their first venture into Charlotte proper.

The Nguyens have fed folks around Charlotte for two decades. Their Belmont spot closed this January after a 14-year run serving local diners.

Right now, they cook up hibachi, serve teriyaki specialties, and fill bento boxes with care. While planning Yugenn, they're also scouting new spots to bring back their Belmont kitchen.

Picking South End puts their new spot where the action is. The street-corner space catches eyes from all directions.