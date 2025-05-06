Charlotte Fashion Show Honors André Leon Talley at Harvey B. Gantt Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 15: Andre Leon Talley and will.i.am annouce the launch of i.amPULS at Dreamforce 2014 on October 15, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for i.amPULS)

At the Harvey B. Gantt Center, "Superfine at Gantt: Exploring Black Dandyism" lit up the stage on May 2. The show put local Black designers front and center, paying tribute to North Carolina's own fashion giant André Leon Talley.

The city's creative pulse beat strong as local artists unveiled their work at the arts center. Bright fabrics and bold cuts turned heads while bringing fresh energy to traditional styles.

Fashion expert Perrine "Professor P" DeShield crafted this tribute ahead of the Met Gala's 2025 focus on Black style. "I felt like it was very much so a love letter to André Leon Talley. He's also the epitome of a Black dandy. I think that his contributions to fashion and the industry are just unmatched," she told The Charlotte Observer.

Sharp suits mixed with bold patterns on the catwalk while guests mingled at an exclusive rooftop gathering. The night sparkled with dandyism's signature mix of precise cuts and striking details.

Between teaching stints at the Savannah College of Art & Design, DeShield makes her mark in Charlotte. Her vision connects this local celebration to the upcoming Met Gala spectacle in New York on May 5.