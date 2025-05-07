Charlotte Plans To Take Animal Services Away From Police Department

City Manager Marcus Jones aims to shift Animal Care and Control out of police oversight and into General Services. This move promises to slash bureaucracy and boost shelter operations.

The proposed switch, outlined in the 2026 budget plan, would transfer animal services to civilian control. This marks a significant departure from its current place within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

"These could be huge steps in the right direction to bettering animal welfare and outcomes in Charlotte," said Kelsey Joseph to WCNC Charlotte.

The current setup forces animal care to compete with critical police resources. Staff positions at the shelter must vie against essential 911 dispatch roles, creating tough choices about resource allocation.

"Not a job I envy in the slightest, because I live in the city of Charlotte, and I know when I dial 911, I want somebody to answer," said Josh Fisher, CMPD Animal Care and Control Director. "So, when it comes down to a telecommunicator or a kennel attendant, there's a clear priority there from a public safety perspective."

This change would streamline grant approvals and simplify the volunteer process. The current system requires extensive screening, including drug tests and background checks, since volunteers work under police jurisdiction.

Supporters see two main benefits: easier access for community helpers and direct communication with city officials. This could speed up decision-making and improve shelter management.

The transition brings financial considerations. Fisher points out that establishing a new city division requires additional funds. City officials will determine the exact budget needs.