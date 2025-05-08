Charlotte Farmers Market Kicks Off ‘Can U Cook?’ Challenge To Promote Healthy, Local Eating

At the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, a fresh twist on cooking competitions has taken root. Contestants race against time, creating meals from market-sourced ingredients in just 45 minutes flat.

Amateur cooks and culinary students rush through market stalls, picking fresh ingredients. Spectators watch intently as raw materials transform into finished dishes under the pressure of the countdown clock.

"I created the event to educate consumers and shoppers on cooking with real whole foods," said Jon Rhodes to WCNC.

Rhodes points to issues in current food systems as a key reason for starting the event. "The food system, man, it's not set up for our best interests at all, coupled with a fitness industry that's selling us numerical expectations that does not prepare us for the commitment."

Market officials aim to teach practical cooking skills using farm-fresh ingredients. Before the timer starts, participants must gather their supplies from local vendors' stands.

The contest opens its doors to kitchen novices and skilled cooks alike. "That's what we wanted to bring to the community. You don't have to just be a chef, because at the end of the day, we all need to eat, and we love good food," Rhodes said.

Mark your calendar for May 25, the next round of cooking action at the market. Drop by to catch the excitement and maybe pick up some cooking tips.