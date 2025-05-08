Charlotte Moves Forward With Plans for First Private Emergency Shelter To Tackle Growing Homelessness

City officials unveiled plans this week for a groundbreaking 50-room shelter. The project aims to address the stark 33% rise in people without homes across Mecklenburg County.

Unlike current options, this shelter will give each person their own space. They won't need to leave at dawn or rush back for a bed. A June count showed 384 people living without shelter, a sharp increase from 2023.

Street interviews revealed 180 people want private spaces more than anything else. The new building will do more than just house people, it'll bring medical staff, counselors, and addiction specialists under one roof.

The project unites local government with business leaders. While the city tackles property costs and fixes, companies will pay to keep it running for three years.

"This issue remains a top priority, especially for employers and residents of Uptown, where the quality of life challenges are said to be associated with homelessness," said city officials to Queen City News.

Unlike typical shelters, this one stays open day and night. People keep their rooms without the daily shuffle to find new spots. Adults alone or in groups get first pick of spaces.

Staff will make sure guests can get to work and appointments. Each person works with a guide to find stable housing and tackle other needs.

By late 2025, officials want to pick both a spot and an organization to run things. If all goes well, doors could open when summer hits in 2026.