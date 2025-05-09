ContestsEvents
The Smoke Pit Plans Two New Charlotte-Area BBQ Restaurants

Beef ribs being basted with barbecue sauce on a grill with a basting brush

The Smoke Pit will soon fire up grills at two fresh spots around Charlotte. They're taking over a former Chili's at The Arboretum, spanning 7,000 square feet, and an old Sonny's BBQ space on N.C. 150 that stretches across 8,000 square feet.

Their first step into Charlotte's food scene puts them at the busy intersection of Providence and Pineville-Matthews roads. The spot sits in the heart of South Charlotte's shopping district.

Construction crews have started work at both sites. When finished, the two spots will add up to more than 15,000 square feet of BBQ space.

By picking buildings that previously served food, the Matthews-based BBQ joint cuts down on setup time and costs. Smart moves like this help speed up their growth plans.

Up in Mooresville, the N.C. 150 spot sits where cars zip by all day long. It's perfectly placed to catch hungry folks heading to and from Lake Norman. Each site offers plenty of parking and quick access from main streets. At The Arboretum, lunch crowds from nearby offices and shoppers can grab a quick bite. 

The success of their Matthews spot paved the way for this growth spurt. While other restaurants shut their doors, The Smoke Pit keeps cooking up plans.

The meat is butchered in the U.S. and is of “the best quality,” their website says. “The Best BBQ Period.”

While opening dates stay under wraps, they'll start looking for workers soon. Both kitchens need staff before they can start serving up their famous BBQ.

