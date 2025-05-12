Kelly Clarkson Considering Quitting Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson, American Idol alum and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, is reportedly contemplating stepping away from her daytime talk show. The singer herself said that the demanding nature of the show has led her to consider not renewing her contract when it expires.

Kelly Clarkson on Prioritizing Her Children

In her first concert after several months, Clarkson vented to her audience in Atlantic City. She said, “We haven’t done a show in a while, y’all, ’cause I have a talk show. It’s like a whole other job,” per Page Six. The “Since U Been Gone” singer admitted how she was “so happy” to have been performing. She added, “We are bummed ’cause we love doing shows. And it’s hard to fit it in, so it’s cool when it does work out with the schedule, and it’s cool to get to see your faces and feed off y’all. Thank you so much for having so much energy.”

Clarkson last performed a full concert back in November 2024 but has not toured since early 2019.

The report of her quitting the show was not something new. A source told the outlet that “Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be.” The insider also added that “the show is grueling” and that “it’s a whole lot of work.” The source said that they also heard Clarkson “would like to spend more time down South.”

The Daily Mail also reported that a source told the outlet that Clarkson’s TV career is linked to her music career. The singer is also preparing to release more music: “If the album doesn't do well, she might want to keep her talk show. But she has a lot going on, and the timing may be right for the next chapter.”

On the Hunt for a Replacement

An NBC Insider claimed to The Post that network executives have already begun searching for a replacement. The source said, “There’s a long list of names, and Hoda [Kotb] is part of that list.” The former Today show co-anchor left her job earlier this year after almost two decades.