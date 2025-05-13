Beer Gardens Take Root and Multiply Across the U.S. Since German Beginnings in 1800s

Beer gardens now dot the American landscape. Some fit snugly on an acre, while others stretch across eight acres, turning into hubs for local events.

German settlers brought this tradition in the 1800s as meeting spots for their people. Now these open-air spots thrive from Miami's sunny spaces to the glittering strips of Las Vegas.

In the Southeast, Charlotte's Olde Mecklenburg Brewery spans eight acres. They follow strict German rules from 1516, using just four ingredients to make their beer: malted grains, hops, water, and yeast.

Some historic spots still stand. Austin's Scholz Garten, started by August Scholz in 1866, stayed alive through Prohibition. They sold food and a special drink called "bone dry beer" when alcohol was banned.

Milwaukee's Estabrook Beer Garden brought back 1860s traditions in 2012. It's the first riverside spot to open since Prohibition ended. They serve Munich Hofbräuhaus drinks and welcome guests to pack their own food.

Astoria's Bohemian Hall stands as a rare survivor from pre-Prohibition days. Czech and Slovak immigrants built it in 1910. Today it serves Eastern European lagers with plates of schnitzel and pierogies.

Modern spots add fresh twists. The Front Yard at Ellis Island Casino shows sports on a massive 18-foot screen under smart canopies. Their brewing team makes enough craft beer to fill a million glasses yearly.

Portland's Midtown Beer Garden fits two dozen food carts in its space. Three hundred people can sit there at once. In San Francisco, Zeitgeist pours from 64 taps all year long.

"Everyone passes through its doors at some point," said SFGate about Zeitgeist's status as a "Bay Area institution."