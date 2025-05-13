Cops Start 500-Mile Bike Journey to DC To Remember Fallen CMPD Officer

Officers pedaled away from Charlotte toward Washington, D.C. on Friday, starting their 500-mile trek to honor those who died in the line of duty. The four-day ride pays special tribute to CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, who fell while serving last April.

The group pushed off from Uptown Charlotte's Law Enforcement Center, joining the annual "Bike 2 DC - Ride to Honor" event. A shield of patrol cars will guard the cyclists on their path to the National Mall.

Ashley Eyer spoke with raw emotion about her husband before the start. "I know that this is just what you do because you are brothers, because you are part of this family," she told WCNC.

She turned to the riders with a personal request. "I challenge you to dig deeper. Look left or right, look at each other. You're also riding for those of us that are still here, the brave men and women that put on the uniform."

This ride marks a key part of National Police Week. When the cyclists reach their goal, they'll join the Memorial Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, May 13.

The tragic loss of Officer Eyer came during a U.S. Marshal operation gone wrong on Galway Drive. Gunfire erupted as the task force tried to serve warrants, claiming four officers' lives.