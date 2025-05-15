Charlotte Rolls Out $5-Per-Hour Electric Car Share Apartment Complex

A new electric car rental system just launched in Charlotte. Peppertree Apartments residents can now grab a car for $5 hourly through their phones. Three electric vehicles sit ready at the complex, where most people lack personal transportation.

"This car share program is a blueprint for climate-smart solutions," said Heather Bolick, Charlotte's chief sustainability and resiliency officer, to Spectrum News. "We're proud to bring electric mobility to where it's needed most and to show that clean transportation can be both practical and transformative."

Named Carolina Carshare, this initiative puts Charlotte among 13 cities picked for a nationwide test run. It stands as the Southeast's sole recipient of the Affordable Mobility Platform funding.

The site caught Property Manager Meg Martino's eye due to its prime spot and transit links. "We know waiting for the bus takes two to three hours," Martino said. "You literally have to leave your house two to three hours early to get to where you need to be at 9 o'clock."

The service targets areas where car ownership runs low. Most Peppertree residents, about 80%, walk or bike daily. Getting started needs just two things: a valid license and app approval.

After giving his car to his daughter, resident Lucious Johnson found a new way forward. "I'm retired," Johnson said. "So, sometimes I like getting out and riding." Now he makes it to medical visits and shops without braving harsh weather at bus stops.

Each vehicle comes equipped with comfort features like heated seats. Johnson plans to stick with the service. "You can't beat it," he said. "And I'm willing to tell my little girl to keep the car. Dad's OK, he's cool."