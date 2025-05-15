ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North Carolina’s Best Travel Spot

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America…

Anne Erickson
Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state.
Getty Images / seb_ra

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in the State

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For North Carolina, Agate's pick is raves about the "stellar art museums and solid food scenes (including some of America’s best barbecue)" across North Carolina, especially in the college town of Durham. She also highlights a festival that happens in Durham, the new Biscuits & Banjos festival, but it ran in April. Agate also recommends staying at the Durham Hotel when you visit, "a boutique, mid-century-inspired spot that’s a short walk away from top museums, restaurants and festival venues."

When it comes to the No. 1 tourist spot in the entire country, U.S. News ranks Glacier National Park in Montana as the top spot. "Glaciers are the main draw of this Montana national park, but its more than 700 lakes, three mountain ranges and multiple waterfalls are equally impressive," they mention. "Hiking is the most popular pastime for visitors thanks to the park's mix of easy trails like Rocky Point and challenging routes, such as Grinnell Glacier and the Highline Trail." So, get that on your bucket list.

North Carolina
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Charlotte Teachers Score Affordable Homes Through New School District Deal
Local NewsCharlotte Teachers Score Affordable Homes Through New School District DealJim Mayhew
Charlotte Tops North Carolina Cities For Costly One-Bedroom Rent
Local NewsCharlotte Tops North Carolina Cities For Costly One-Bedroom RentJim Mayhew
Bojangles Rolls Out Watermelon Sweet Tea for PGA Championship Event
Local NewsBojangles Rolls Out Watermelon Sweet Tea for PGA Championship EventJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect