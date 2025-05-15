Register To Win: Braves vs. Padres at Truist Park!

Sponsored By: Atlanta Braves

🎟️ Register to Win: Braves vs. Padres Showdown at Truist Park! ⚾️

Braves fans - it’s time to Slide into Summer with an action-packed weekend at Truist Park! The San Diego Padres are rolling into town for a high-energy series May 23–25, and Sunday, May 25th is shaping up to be the ultimate day for families with a full-on Kids Club Day celebration.

And guess what? We’re giving YOU the chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to be there for all the fun! That’s right - four seats, one unforgettable day.

This isn’t your average game day - this is baseball with bonus perks. The first 3,000 kids through the gates will take home two exclusive giveaways: a baby blue Braves visor and a Ronald Acuña Jr. drawstring bag - the perfect combo for little fans.

The excitement keeps going at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park, where families can enjoy free face painting, a kids-only Q&A with Braves pitcher Dylan Lee, and so much more. Plus, nothing says summer like a free popsicle from King of Pops (while supplies last) before first pitch!

After the final out, kids get to run the bases like the pros - the perfect ending to a day full of fun. And if you haven’t checked out the brand-new 30,000-square-foot family zone, this is your chance! With a miniature ball field, hitting and pitching cages, and BLOOPER’s Clubhouse, there’s something for everyone.

Looking for the perfect Memorial Day Weekend plan? This is it. Baseball, sunshine, and all-day family fun - enter now for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets, and head to braves.com/kidsclubday for more info on everything happening at the ballpark! ⚾🎉

