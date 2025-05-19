Whataburger to Open First North Carolina Location in Gastonia May 29

The Texas burger chain Whataburger will start serving customers at 3415 East Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia on May 29 at 9 a.m. This marks their entry into their 17th state.

By the end of this year, the chain plans to add nine North Carolina sites and one South Carolina spot to their map. Next month, they'll fire up the grills in Hickory.

"For 75 years, Whataburger has grown from a single burger stand into a brand folks love across the country — but our heart has always stayed right where it belongs: in local communities just like Gastonia," said Debbie Stroud, Whataburger president and chief executive officer, to The Charlotte Observer.

Customers can grab their meals 24/7 at the Gastonia spot. The kitchen cooks up fresh beef burgers made when ordered, morning meals, and crispy chicken options.

This year, new spots will pop up across North Carolina in Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Archdale, High Point, Kernersville, and Mooresville. South Carolina will see its first store in Indian Land.

What started as a tiny burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, back in 1950 has grown into a network of over 1,100 spots across America.

Getting food is simple: drive through, click online, or use their app. First-time app users score a free burger just for signing up.

Early birds can start their day with taquitos, stacks of pancakes, or biscuit sandwiches. Burger fans flock to classics like the Patty Melt and the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger.