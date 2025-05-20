Historic 1913 Gibson Guitar with Beatles Connection Goes on Sale for Almost $1 Million

A rare Gibson Style O from 1913 sits on the market at $949,999. This acoustic masterpiece passed through the hands of George Harrison and Eric Clapton before making its way to Reverb.com.

"Offered here is one of the most significant surviving acoustic guitars from the late 1960s rock era – an ultra-rare 1913 Gibson Style O Acoustic Archtop, affectionately known as 'Pattie,'" states the listing.

The instrument left its mark on music history. Its strings rang out during Cream's "Badge" recording in 1968, as captured in Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars. The sounds it made sparked ideas that flowed into Harrison's "Here Comes the Sun" on Abbey Road.

Time has written its story on this guitar. Custom parts tell tales of its past, including a special tailpiece from mid-century modifications. Recent work brought fresh life: a fixed neck, a bound fretboard, an updated bridge, and new frets.

After its rock star days, the guitar found its way to musician Delaney Bramlett, and the sale is going through his estate. At 18 inches wide, it shows off a rich sunburst finish. A one-piece neck runs up to a wide, paddle-shaped head, while an oval hole channels its voice. Banjo-style tuning pegs make it look unique.