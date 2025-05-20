ContestsEvents
Local Fire Departments Host Fundraiser for Injured Firefighters

Two local fire stations joined forces last week to support their wounded comrades. The May 17 event drew crowds to the Hanover station, where community members showed up in force.

Locals packed the station grounds from early morning until dusk. The air was filled with smoke from grills as vendors served up plates of barbecue and homemade treats. Children darted between game booths while their parents bid on donated items.

Money raised will help cover medical costs for firefighters hurt in recent incidents. Residents opened their wallets to support those who risk their lives daily.

The station buzzed with activity. Short lines snaked between food stands. At the auction table, bidders competed for items ranging from handmade quilts to power tools. By sunset, the parking lot overflowed with supporters.

Area shops stepped up to help. Mom-and-pop diners supplied hot meals, while stores contributed auction items. Behind the scenes, dedicated volunteers managed tickets and kept things running smoothly.

This gathering coincided with National EMS Week, putting a spotlight on first responder risks. Both stations maintain full crews of volunteers who serve their towns day and night, ready at a moment's notice.

Chiefs will distribute funds based on each case's needs and recovery time. Those who missed the event can still give through each department's web page.

This marks the first joint benefit between Hanover and Elizabeth crews. Station leaders expressed thanks for the massive show of public backing that exceeded their hopes.

