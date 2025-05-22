Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: May 23-May 25

Get ready for a weekend of laughs, live music, and outdoor adventures in Charlotte. From HaHa Davis' comedy show to Seth Walker's album release show with Ed Jurdi to a Memorial Day trail race, there's plenty to experience.

7 and 9:45 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025; 6 and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025; and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025 Where: The Comedy Zone Charlotte, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte

The Comedy Zone Charlotte, 900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte Cost: $36.36 to $48.48

Detroit native HaHa Davis rose to fame in 2013 through funny Vine videos and Instagram clips. He was featured on Chance the Rapper's album "Coloring Book" and narrated the "Magnificent Coloring World Tour." With over eight million Instagram followers today, Davis' catchphrase "dis finna be a breeze" became a viral sensation, leading to a music video collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Memorial Day Trail Race

8 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025 Where: Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte

Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte Cost: $37 for 3-mile preregistration or $42 for day-of registration; $39 for 5-mile preregistration or $44 for day-of registration; and $42 for 8-mile preregistration or $47 for day-of registration

Kick off Memorial Day weekend with the Memorial Day Trail Race at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Runners can choose from 3-mile, 5-mile, or 8-mile courses through the scenic trail system. Packet pickup is at the Conference Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 23, 2025.

Seth Walker and Ed Jurdi

7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025 Where: The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St., Charlotte

The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $26.44

Seth Walker is a versatile Americana artist blending blues, gospel, and Southern influences into a soulful, guitar-driven sound. His 12th album, "Why the Worry," captures his philosophy of letting go of fear, a theme reinforced after surviving Hurricane Helene. Walker, a North Carolina native raised by classical musicians, has released 12 albums, climbed the Billboard Blues Album chart, and toured globally. He'll perform with Ed Jurdi of The Band of Heathens at The Evening Muse, bringing a night of timeless Americana music.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend calendar is packed with vibrant events for every mood. Celebrate hope and renewal at the Water Lantern Festival or enjoy laughs with comedian Tacarra Williams. For a lively twist, dress up and dance the night away at the MAY-Di Gras Adult Prom: