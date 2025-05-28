Deadly Car Wrecks Increase as Summer’s Most Dangerous Driving Season Begins

Deaths on roads spike between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Safety watchers mark this stretch as the riskiest 100 days for drivers across America. This warning hits home as Charlotte faces a string of crashes this week.

On Tuesday night, two cars struck and killed someone crossing Celanese Road in Rock Hill. The victim stepped into traffic away from marked crosswalks at about 10 p.m., according to police reports.

A crash shut down parts of I-85 South by Brookshire Boulevard near Exit 36 on May 23. Just 48 hours earlier, another deadly wreck blocked Freedom Drive where it meets Eagles Landing Drive.

These crashes paint a grim picture of summer risks. Streets fill up as kids leave school and families hit the road. Short trips turn risky as traffic swells under the hot sun.

City workers push to cut dangers on local streets. This week, a crew started ripping out old train tracks from a busy road near uptown Charlotte, aiming to stop future crashes.

Summer brings special risks to drivers: young drivers fresh from school, packed highways, work zones everywhere, and two-wheelers sharing lanes.

Smart drivers can stay safe by checking vehicle parts, keeping a safe distance, slowing near roadwork, and spotting bikes and walkers.