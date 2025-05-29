Charlotte Hands Out Free Outdoor Furniture To Spruce Up Public Spaces

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of BB&T Ballpark, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A new city program offers outdoor furniture at no cost, turning unused spots into gathering places. The initiative aims to bring life to quiet corners across Charlotte's neighborhoods.

"Placemaking is about transforming underutilized space into vibrant places for people," said Charlotte Kuuskvere, planning project manager with the Urban Design Center, to WCNC.

Staff at the Urban Design Center created a web guide: the Placemaking Hub. It shows steps for setting up and maintaining public areas. Want a bench or table? The guide walks you through each step.

Local shops stepped up, giving sturdy outdoor pieces to support the cause. "There's no lack of ideas," Kuuskvere noted. "But sometimes something as small as having a bench available can really help move a project forward."

The program welcomes requests for any public area. Got a spot in mind? Snap some photos, share them online, and fill out a simple form. That's all it takes to start.

The application needs basic details and your vision for the space. "Adding something like a piece of furniture lets people know they're allowed to be there," Kuuskvere said.

Check the Placemaking Hub website for forms and info. Throughout 2025, the city will keep giving out furniture as requests come in from different areas.

Want to join in? Tag @CLTUrbanDesign on Instagram or Facebook with your posts. Staff will pick spots based on public access and potential impact on the area.