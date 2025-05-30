NC DMV Adds 4 New Locations for Saturday Service Through August

Starting May 31, twenty North Carolina DMV sites will open their doors on Saturdays. Four fresh spots join the mix to tackle the busy summer months. Staff will work from 8 a.m. to noon across eleven weekends until August 23.

Last year's weekend program served 17,000 visitors at sixteen sites. Now Elizabeth City, Clayton, Durham East, and Kernersville add their names to the weekend lineup.

"The best way to make it more impactful is to move it away from the 82-game schedule," said DMV Commissioner Paul Tine to Sandhills Sentinel. "Unless you have upcoming air travel or will be visiting a federal building, there is no need to rush to the DMV."

Weekend staff will process driver's licenses, ID cards, and address updates. They'll also conduct road tests for those who have passed written exams. Sites will shut down June 28 and July 5 for Independence Day.

Summer brings waves of college grads moving to North Carolina, while students rush to get permits during breaks. The push for REAL IDs, needed at airports, adds to the crowd.

At airport checkpoints, 91.5% of North Carolina flyers now show proper REAL IDs or other accepted proof. Those without must go through extra steps to fly.

Big city sites now open Saturdays include:

Raleigh (East and West spots)

Charlotte (North and South spots)

Durham - Winston-Salem

Greensboro

Wilmington

Asheville

Fayetteville

Smaller towns with weekend hours:

Andrews

Clayton

Elizabeth City

Graham

Greenville

Huntersville

Jacksonville

Kernersville

Monroe

Salisbury

Check online first: Many tasks like renewals don't need an office visit. But for REAL IDs, you must show up in person.