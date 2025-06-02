McCormick & Schmick’s Shuts Down Last Charlotte Restaurant After 20 Years

ContestsEvents
Jim Mayhew

The final McCormick & Schmick's in Charlotte closed its doors at 200 S. Tryon St. on May 25. The shutdown marks the end of two decades in the city.

"McCormick & Schmick's, located at 200 South Tryon St., closed at the end of day on May 25, following the expiration of its lease," said COO Shah Ghani to The Charlotte Observer.

Workers stripped the building of signs and cleared out the space on Wednesday. This closure follows the chain's earlier exit from SouthPark Mall in 2024, where Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar now stands.

Bill McCormick and Douglas Schmick started their first spot in Portland back in 1974. Since Landry's took over in 2011, the chain has dwindled to under 20 sites nationwide.

Diners came for the fresh seafood, plump oysters, and wild-caught salmon. The kitchen turned out prime steaks with fancy toppings like crab meat and rich truffle butter. At lunch, guests could grab quick bites like juicy burgers or crispy steak frites.

The company directed its customers elsewhere. "We encourage you to visit our other locations in the area, including Dos Caminos, Del Frisco's Double Eagle, Morton's The Steakhouse, and The Palm," Ghani said.

Downtown Charlotte still serves up plenty of sizzling steaks. Hungry diners can pick from Capital Grill, Eddie V's, Fleming's, Morton's, Ruth's Chris, or STK.

The shutdown fits a bigger pattern. Just two months ago, the chain's last Oregon spot went dark, a bitter end in the state where it all started half a century ago. Now, Charlotte joins the growing list of cities saying goodbye to this once-mighty restaurant empire.

