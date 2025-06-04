Charlotte Food Rescue Group Ramps Up to 400,000 Meals as Hunger Grows

This year marks a striking shift for Feeding Charlotte as meal numbers soar to 400,000, eight times more than before. The group steps up its work across Mecklenburg County, where over 100,000 residents can't count on their next meal. They collect surplus food from venues, markets, medical centers, and dining spots that would otherwise go to waste.

Last year brought stunning growth, a 570% increase. The network now links 208 food sources to 83 receiving sites. Youth programs, facilities for seniors, and shelters make up the main recipients.

"I've heard it described as the dumbest problem that we face in the United States," said Rich Armenia to WCNC. "It takes an organization like Feeding Charlotte to act as the conduit between where food is wasted and where it's needed."

Dedicated helpers use personal vehicles, covering fuel costs themselves. Betty Alexander, who makes weekly runs, points out the abundance. "Once I got connected with Feeding Charlotte, there was so much food coming in we could just go out and serve many people," Alexander said.

This push comes right when local pantries face cuts. Hearts and Hands lost vital USDA backing for fresh produce through the Local Foods Purchasing Agreement. "The rug got pulled when that funding got cut, and now we're in a position where we have to cover all this," said Kenya Joseph, who runs the pantry.

With less money, Hearts and Hands must cut portions. Food rescue fills some gaps while groups adapt to meet rising demand.