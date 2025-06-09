Local Family’s Cheesecake Shop Sets Up First Store at Camp North End

A new dessert spot opens its doors on June 14 at Camp North End in Charlotte. Oh My Ganache brings its sweet creations to the former Wentworth & Fenn space.

Brittani Sheppard started making treats in 2019, building from her grandfather's pie recipe. "Opening our first permanent home at Camp North End marks a beautiful new chapter for Oh My Ganache. This space will allow us to not just serve desserts, but to create a community gathering spot where sweet moments become lasting memories," said Sheppard to CharlotteFive.

Sweet tooths can pick from three main flavors: classic vanilla, peach cobbler bread pudding, and sweet potato pie. Buy it by the slice or take home a whole cake. Want something extra special? Add a drizzle of bourbon pecan sauce.

Step inside to find bar seats perfect for a quick bite. When the weather's nice, grab a table outside. They've added drinks to the menu too.

Damon Hemmerdinger, who runs Camp North End, sees the bakery fitting right in. "Oh My Ganache represents exactly the kind of homegrown talent that makes Camp North End a special destination," he told CharlotteFive.

Before finding this spot, Sheppard built her brand at pop-ups across Charlotte. Now at their new home, the family still works side by side, keeping their close-knit spirit alive.