Beach Boys Draw Packed House at Charlotte Venue With Special Guest John Stamos

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: (L-R) Mike Love of The Beach Boys and John Stamos perform at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Music filled the AMP in Ballantyne Saturday night. The Beach Boys took the stage while actor John Stamos switched between instruments throughout the show.

Mike Love, who started with the band years ago, led a string of classics. The crowd swayed to Be True to Your School, then danced through Little Surfer Girl, before singing along to Kokomo. Each song sparked fresh waves of excitement.

Stamos moved with ease from drums to guitar, adding flair to the night, as he walked the stage, strumming chords and getting the crowd on their feet.

The night took a special turn when Phillips Academy students joined in for Barbara Ann. In an unplanned twist, Stamos passed his guitar to Ethan Beard, a former student who stepped up for an amazing solo.

This magic moment came thanks to Ethan's dad, David Beard. As the mind behind Endless Summer Quarterly, the band's official magazine, he made the student spot happen.

Cool air drifted through the open venue as music filled the night. These stars of the 1960s proved they still know how to put on a show.

Fans couldn't help but move to the beat. Old hits mixed with newer tracks kept everyone dancing from start to finish.