Pineville Gets Ready for Its First Pride Event With Silent Disco at Town Hall in June

This summer, Pineville will mark a turning point with its first Pride celebration. The Town Hall lawn transforms into a silent disco and glow party on June 21.

When night falls, neon lights will paint the lawn in bright colors. Music will pulse through headphones as guests move to their own beat.

From 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at 505 Main St., this free gathering welcomes all ages. "This is more than a dance party — it's a milestone," said Sara Longstreet to WCCB Charlotte. "We're showing that Pineville is a town where everyone belongs, and love is celebrated out loud and in color."

As owner of Carolina Scoops and leader of the Downtown Merchants Association, Longstreet spearheaded this groundbreaking occasion. Her vision brings something fresh to this North Carolina community.

Town officials worked side by side with merchants to bring this vision to life. Local food trucks will roll in to keep the crowd well-fed throughout the night.

Attendees will dance with wireless headphones under the stars. A mix of bright lights, misty fog, and floating bubbles will fill the air. Picture spots await those wanting to capture the night's magic.

Vendors will offer Pride items near the Town Hall steps. This central spot puts the festivities right where they should be: at the community's core.

Kids, teens, and adults will find spaces made just for them. The organizers carefully planned activities to include everyone.