Concord Man Scores $1 Million From $10 Scratch-Off

A shop worker struck gold with a $1 million win from a $10 ticket bought at his workplace in Charlotte. Lady Luck smiled on him that day.

At Sam's Mart on Scott Futrell Drive, Mahmoud Mansour picked his winning Red Hot Millions ticket. The Concord worker chose quick cash over long-term payments.

His options from the North Carolina Education Lottery? Take $50,000 each year for two decades or snag $600,000 right away. The tax collectors came calling, both state and federal, leaving him with $430,503.

Back in September 2023, Red Hot Millions started with four million-dollar prizes waiting to be won. With Mansour's win in the books, just one big prize stays hidden in the mix.

School kids in Cabarrus County got a boost last year: $15.8 million flowed in from ticket buyers trying their luck.

Life goes on at Sam's Mart in Charlotte. It's now part of a select group of stores across the state that have sold major winning tickets.

That $600,000 quick-cash option shrank fast. State taxes bit first, then federal taxes chomped it down to the final sum.