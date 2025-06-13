UNC Charlotte Wins 2025 Bike-Friendly Business Award for Cycling Programs

UNC Charlotte clinched top honors at the 2025 Bike Charlotte Awards. The city picked the school for its mix of bike paths, green spaces, and smart transit options.

"UNC Charlotte is proud to be recognized as a bike-friendly business," said Mike Lizotte, university sustainability officer, to Inside UNC Charlotte. "We were nominated by a neighbor who cited our bicycle lanes, greenways, and Niner Transit as examples for other businesses to support the bicycle community."

Campus transport services keep bikes moving. Students grab rentals, stash bikes in secure spots, and hop on buses with bike racks. These perks link straight to the city's rail lines.

Last year's Bronze medal from the League of American Bicyclists set the stage for this win. Students pitch in too: their Green Initiative puts $60,000 yearly toward bike projects.

Five new fix-it spots will pop up near dorms and paths, boosting the total to six. Students can tune up their rides right on campus. The group backs wheel-based events and started lending out electric cargo bikes.

Students without cars now zip around making deliveries on e-cargo bikes while working at the sustainability office. This test run opens up work chances for more students.

The school works with Trips for Kids to spread bike love. When bikes turn up abandoned on campus, they head to the Re-Cyclery shop for a second shot at life.