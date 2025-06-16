ContestsEvents
Matthews Gives Green Light to 129 Townhomes To Expand Housing Options

"There's a housing crisis," said Commissioner Ken McCool to WCNC. "What you are seeing is people who work in Matthews, work in Charlotte, can't necessarily afford to live here, so they move to Union or Gaston County."

Town officials in Matthews approved plans for 129 new townhomes this week. The site sits along Margaret Wallace Road, adding much-needed homes to the community.

"There's a housing crisis," said Commissioner Ken McCool to WCNC. "What you are seeing is people who work in Matthews, work in Charlotte, can't necessarily afford to live here, so they move to Union or Gaston County."

The plan changed shape since its start. Instead of building apartments, the town staff worked with builders to switch to townhomes. The deal includes six units going to Habitat for Humanity to sell.

Local shop owners see good things ahead with more neighbors moving in. Joshua McGowan from Barberlife Barbershop thinks it's a win. "It's better for the community," he said. "It will bring great business and great clientele."

The spot makes sense: it's a quick trip to stores and main roads to Charlotte. Officials picked this place so workers won't need long drives to jobs in both towns.

The start date isn't set yet. Builders must get their papers in order and meet town rules before they can break ground.

