ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North Carolina’s Tally of Summer Things to Do

The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and discover some hidden gems that you’ve never experienced before. It’s the phenomenon of being a tourist in…

Anne Erickson
The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and discover some hidden gems that you've never experienced before.
Getty Images / BrianAJackson

The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and discover some hidden gems that you've never experienced before. It's the phenomenon of being a tourist in your own town, with the chance to hit the road and discover some glorious spots that others have traveled far and wide to experience but are really just in your backyard. So, get ready to have a fun summer, because the official travel season is here. Now, one travel outlet has picked out five "bucket-list" things to do in the state, so these items should make for a pretty comprehensive summer to-do list.

Summer Bucket-List Things to Do

The crew at Moon Travel Guides has a feature out with three exciting bucket-list things to do in each state, including this one. "Experiencing the best of the United States can inspire, change perspectives, transform—and hopefully encourage us all to keep contributing to making this country's great experiment a success," they state in the feature.

The three bucket-list things to do for North Carolina are so perfect. Moon Travel Guides loves the idea of hiking and driving around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; enjoying a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway; and heading to the Outer Banks. You haven't really lived in this state until you've done at least two of those three things, so why not make it all three this summer?

Summer officially starts, according to Britannica, during "the summer solstice, which occurs on June 20 or 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and on December 21 or 22 in the Southern Hemisphere." For 2025, that falls on June 20, and it lasts for three months.

"The summer solstice marks the official start of astronomical summer and the longest day of the year," Space adds in a feature about summer solstice and what it means. "It occurs when one of Earth's poles is tilted toward the sun at its most extreme angle, and due to Earth's tilt, this happens twice a year." Plus, in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice falls in June, but that's actually winder solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

EvergreenNorth Carolina
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Noble Food Group To Open Third Copain Bakery Spot in Ballantyne
K104.7Noble Food Group To Open Third Copain Bakery Spot in BallantyneJim Mayhew
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 05: Umpire Pat Hoberg #31 looks on during the first inning between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
K104.7Report: MLB Fires Umpire Pat Hoberg for Sharing Sports Betting AccountKayla Morgan
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's "Today"
K104.7Jonas Brothers Share Hilarious Childhood Memories in Viral TikTok TrendKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect