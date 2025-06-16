North Carolina’s Tally of Summer Things to Do

The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and discover some hidden gems that you've never experienced before. It's the phenomenon of being a tourist in your own town, with the chance to hit the road and discover some glorious spots that others have traveled far and wide to experience but are really just in your backyard. So, get ready to have a fun summer, because the official travel season is here. Now, one travel outlet has picked out five "bucket-list" things to do in the state, so these items should make for a pretty comprehensive summer to-do list.

Summer Bucket-List Things to Do

The crew at Moon Travel Guides has a feature out with three exciting bucket-list things to do in each state, including this one. "Experiencing the best of the United States can inspire, change perspectives, transform—and hopefully encourage us all to keep contributing to making this country's great experiment a success," they state in the feature.

The three bucket-list things to do for North Carolina are so perfect. Moon Travel Guides loves the idea of hiking and driving around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; enjoying a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway; and heading to the Outer Banks. You haven't really lived in this state until you've done at least two of those three things, so why not make it all three this summer?

Summer officially starts, according to Britannica, during "the summer solstice, which occurs on June 20 or 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and on December 21 or 22 in the Southern Hemisphere." For 2025, that falls on June 20, and it lasts for three months.