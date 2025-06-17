Gaston Schools Feed 1,100 Kids Daily Through Summer Meal Program

Each day, kids stream into sites across Gaston County to get food through a federal program. The initiative serves breakfast and lunch, making sure students don't miss meals while school's out.

"Yes, our students are accustomed to eating with us daily in schools, and we all like a summer break, but our lunch ladies don't follow them home over the summer, so our summer feeding program enables us to fill the gap," said Margaret Cameron to WBTV.

Most kids from cash-strapped homes live within ten miles of a meal site, based on USDA data. Nearly half the families near these spots can't put enough food on their tables.

Staff now pack weekly bundles with seven days' worth of food for kids under 18. Fresh produce and milk round out these meals, keeping nutrition a top focus.

Summer programs across North Carolina gave out millions of meals last year. Most Gaston County students, about eight in ten, met the rules for free or lower-cost food.

Kids pick up their meals at spots like the Crowders Mountain Fire Department. "It's a very rewarding and fulfilling program because we get to see the families as well as the children we're serving," Cameron said.

The effort now stretches into South Carolina. MUSC Health started giving out meals in Lancaster and Chester Counties starting June 16. "We've partnered with the federal programs to be able to do that. So, as we did in the Pee Dee division, we're doing that here in the Catawba division and just feel like it's gonna be a big benefit to our children in our community," said Richard Warrin to WBTV.