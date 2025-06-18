Mecklenburg County Giving Away Free Box Fans To Help Beat the Heat

This is a city scape of Charlotte NC

Starting today, free box fans will be available at nine recreation spots across Mecklenburg County. The giveaway targets residents who are 60-plus and adults with disabilities.

Duke Energy backs this cooling aid push. Want a fan? Bring your state ID or driver's license to prove your age and address. Those between 18 and 59 must show proof that they receive disability funds. You must call ahead to claim one.

Distribution sites dot the map from Charlotte to Huntersville and Cornelius. Three main spots, Albemarle Road, Eastway Regional, and Mallard Creek, stand ready to serve local residents.

North County dwellers can visit Cornelius's Northern Regional spot or swing by Huntersville's David B. Waymer Center. Charlotte locals have their pick of Southview, Sugaw Creek, Tyvola Senior, or West Charlotte sites.

Signups start at 9 a.m. June 18. Each person gets one fan while supplies last. Book your spot through the county website or call any center directly.

Two main contact points: Tyvola Senior Center at 2225 Tyvola Road (980-314-1320) and Eastway Regional at 3150 Eastway Park Drive (980-314-3772).