This is a city scape of Charlotte NC

A striking new public space at Trade and Tryon streets opened its gates on Saturday. The $14 million project replaces the former Thomas Polk Park, bringing a towering 56-foot art installation to uptown Charlotte.

"The Nest" stands as the park's centerpiece, 50 glowing cylinders suspended high above the trees. Water flows through a mirror-like pool below, while fresh gardens circle the main installation in the acre-sized space.

"I'm appreciative, embarrassed to a certain degree," said Hugh McColl to The Charlotte Observer. "I think I'm getting more credit than I deserve."

Charlotte Center City Partners exceeded their fundraising target of $10 million. The extra funds will support future upgrades, as the city handles day-to-day upkeep.

"We've never enjoyed such broad support and ease of private fundraising," said Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners to The Charlotte Observer.

Local roots run deep in the park's design. Walter Hood, who grew up in Charlotte's Hidden Valley, shaped the space. His vision uses interconnected cables and lights to show how city dwellers link together.

"In a lot of our work, whether it's art, whether it's landscape, we try to change the sociology of places," said Hood to WCCB Charlotte.

Visitors will find plenty of benches and a splash pad to beat the heat. The site sits in the shadow of Bank of America's 60-story headquarters, built when McColl led the company.

Saturday's celebration brings live music, refreshments, and expert-led tours. South Tryon Street's 100 block, from Trade to 4th streets, will close for the event.