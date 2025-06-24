Whataburger Celebrates 75th Anniversary With North Carolina Expansion

The Texas burger giant Whataburger plans to plant its orange-and-white striped flags across North Carolina. By year's end, ten new spots will dot the state's map, marking the chain's push into its 17th state during its diamond anniversary.

Since May, North Carolinians have flocked to the chain's first state outpost in Gastonia. Next up: Charlotte and the Triad markets beckon, with a High Point shop at 2713 N. Main St. firing up its grills this fall.

As summer winds down, Winston-Salem will get its first taste of the Texas-born menu. This marks another step in the company's march through the Triad, pushing past the 1,000-restaurant mark across America.

The expansion brings more than just burgers to the Tar Heel State. Each kitchen creates local work while giving hungry customers fresh choices. In the Triad, both High Point and Winston-Salem will soon serve up the chain's signature flavors.

For the Texas-based business, North Carolina stands as a turning point. It joins a growing list of states where customers line up for their famous patties. Three-quarters of a century after serving its first burger, the chain keeps growing.