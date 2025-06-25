Mecklenburg County Sets Up Cooling Spots and Free Bus Rides During Hot Weather

As temperatures climb, Mecklenburg County has opened 12 cooling sites across Charlotte and nearby towns. Free bus service helps residents reach these spots.

Charlotte Area Transit now runs no-cost trips to centers, splash pads, and pools. Three vital shelters stand ready for those seeking relief from the heat.

On North College Street, Roof Above welcomes visitors from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Block Love Charlotte stays active until 7 p.m. weekdays at their North Graham Street site. Young adults between 18 and 24 find help at The Relatives on Freedom Drive.

Staff members hit the streets, bringing word to homeless camps about water stations and cool spaces. Six spots mix recreation with senior services, giving options to all ages.

Kids splash and play at nine water zones across town. From Clarks Creek to Veterans Park, these spots run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. First Ward Park joins the mix with its own cooling zone.

Three water sites now stretch their schedules. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center runs five days straight. Cordelia Pool splits time between weekdays and weekends. At Ramsey Creek Beach, gates open from Wednesday to Sunday.

North county folks find relief at two key spots. The Waymer Center and Northern Regional site serve Huntersville and Cornelius well.

East side residents head to Eastway Regional on Eastway Park Drive. Down south, Revolution Park and Tyvola Senior Center keep doors wide open.