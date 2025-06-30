Novant Health Snaps Up 2.3-Acre Plot Near Riverbend Village for $3.5 Million

In a swift move, Novant Health bought a 2.3-acre site at 4620 Smith Farm Road for $3.5 million. The June 20 purchase adds to their Mountain Island holdings.

The site changed owners twice within 72 hours. First, Pappas Properties bought it on June 16. They quickly sold it to Novant, based on Mecklenburg County files.

"We already own the land surrounding 4620 Smith Farm Road, so when Pappas Properties offered to sell the nearly two-acre parcel, it made sense to add it to our current acreage," Novant officials said per The Charlotte Observer.

Back in 2019, Novant spent $8.8 million to buy 44 acres along Sugar Magnolia Drive and Smith Farm Road. That year, they won approval to build up to 210,000 square feet of medical space, including a helicopter pad.

While initial plans showed a $32.5 million emergency department standing alone, Novant hasn't confirmed if this will still happen.

Since 2020, an urgent care center has served patients near the site. Novant keeps adding new spots across Charlotte as it grows.

Just this May, they made the Mint Hill emergency department twice as big. In April, they spent $2.5 million on a youth mental health urgent care wing at the Katie Blessing Center in East Charlotte.

What's next for the new land? "Our teams are assessing the site, creating possible plans for the property, and we'll share more details as they are finalized," the company stated.