Mecklenburg County Rolls Out $650 Tax Relief Program for Homeowners

Aerial view picturesque Asheville neighborhood during the Fall with colors starting to show

Starting July 1, a new tax break will cut bills for local homeowners by up to $650. The aid runs through late 2025, giving residents much-needed relief from rising costs.

In a special deal, Davidson residents stand to save an extra $534. The county's plan targets those hit hardest by tax increases, sending funds straight to their bills.

The math works like this: You might get back 35% of what you paid in county taxes this year, up to $650. If you live in Davidson, the town chips in another 35% off local taxes, maxing at $534.

Not everyone qualifies. Singles must earn below $62,850 yearly. A family of four needs to stay under $89,750. These limits match 80% of typical area earnings.

The rules are clear. You must own and live in your house. It needs to be your main home for three years straight. Your name should appear on all official papers.

Want to apply? Drop off forms at the Valerie C. Woodard Center, Ella B. Scarborough Center, or the county assessor's office. Quick with email? Send it to 4Homes@MeckNC.gov.

Speed matters: funds flow to the first qualified people who ask. With limited money available, early birds have the best chance of getting help.

Age won't affect your chances. Neither will having a mortgage or owning your home outright.