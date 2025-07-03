Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: July 4-July 6

Charlotte has exciting ways to celebrate Independence Day weekend, from outdoor adventures and fireworks to music and family fun. Enjoy live performances and paddling at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, thrill rides and pyrotechnics at Carowinds, or reel in memories on Free Fishing Day. With plenty of entertainment across the city, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Fourth of July.

U.S. National Whitewater Center's Fourth of July Celebration

What: Fourth of July celebration featuring live music and outdoor activities

Fourth of July celebration featuring live music and outdoor activities When: Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., and Friday, July 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., and Friday, July 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte

U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte Cost: Free admission, with a $12 daily parking fee

Experience a vibrant two-day Fourth of July celebration at the U.S. National Whitewater Center with endless outdoor fun. Festivities run throughout the day and evening, with live music performances, trail races, yoga, paddle sports, and more. While admission is free, a $12 daily parking fee applies, and standard rates are charged for activity rentals and instruction. Food and drinks are available on-site, and guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets.

Star-Spangled Nights Presented By M&M's

What: Fireworks display at Carowinds Amusement Park

Fireworks display at Carowinds Amusement Park When: Friday, July 4, 2025, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. Where: Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte

Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte Cost: Included with park admission, which starts at $40

Celebrate the Fourth of July in thrilling fashion at Carowinds during Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M's. Enjoy a full day of roller coasters, water park fun, and patriotic entertainment, followed by a breathtaking fireworks show synchronized to music. From the high-speed Copperhead Strike to the family-friendly Kiddy Hawk and the refreshing Barracuda Blasters, there's excitement for all ages. All entertainment during the event is weather permitting. Select rides may close early for the fireworks show.

Free Fishing Day in North Carolina

What: License-free fishing day across North Carolina

License-free fishing day across North Carolina When: Friday, July 4, 2025, from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Where: Public bodies of water across North Carolina

Public bodies of water across North Carolina Cost: Free

On July 4, North Carolina invites everyone to cast a line during Free Fishing Day — no license required. Residents and visitors can enjoy one of the state's top outdoor pastimes at no cost, though all other fishing regulations remain in effect. This event is sponsored by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to promote fishing as a fun and accessible activity for all ages. With over 500 public fishing and boating areas statewide, it's a great way to spend time outdoors with family and friends.

