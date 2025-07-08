This Day in Rock History: July 8

On this date, rock music was having its fair share of important moments. The Billboard chart saw many rock singles hit the top 10, bands got the insult of a lifetime, and emergency surgeries were underway for rock stars. All these (and more) happened on July 8 in the past.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Let's rewind to some of the biggest hits that were rocking the charts on July 8 across the decades.

1984: Prince and Bruce Springsteen held the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "When Doves Cry" was No. 1 with "Dancing in the Dark" coming in at No. 2.

1986: Genesis held the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their single "Invisible Touch." This fell in just behind the pop hit, "Holding Back the Years" by Simply Red.

1995: Bryan Adams still made waves in a chart dominated by R&B. His single "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?" was still in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, holding steady at the No. 4 spot.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From surprising tour pairings to farewell releases, July 8 also brought standout performances and studio moments that left a mark.

1967: The Monkees began their tour with The Jimi Hendrix Experience. However, The Jimi Hendrix Experience was dropped after only a few shows due to protests by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

2001: Coldplay and Beck closed out the T in the Park concert in Kinross, Scotland. Jimmy Eat World also performed at this two-day concert.

2003: David Lee Roth released his sixth (and final) album, Diamond Dave. This album featured newer renditions of classic Beatles songs as well as Jimi Hendrix's "If 6 Was 9."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Not every headline on July 8 was about music itself—some reflected the business, health, and legal issues that shaped the world of rock behind the scenes.

2003: Not every piece of rock history is memorabilia people will pay for, as was the case with an alleged tooth and lock of hair from Elvis. The auction items had no bids, even after 10 days on the block.

2004: Pirating music saw some major consequences as Mark Purseglove was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his global pirating work. Over his 11 years of pirating music, he had around $3.3 million in assets.

2004: Health is a major factor when it comes to concerts and touring, and David Bowie wasn't immune to this. On this day, he had to cancel the rest of his European tour for emergency heart surgery (and the subsequent recovery time).