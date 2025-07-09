Charlotte Students Make $30,000 Through School Business Program

Students at A.C.E. Academy in Charlotte turned their ideas into cash, earning over $30,000 through the school's Young Moguls Club. Their success marks a breakthrough in youth business education.

"We're teaching them financial literacy. We're teaching them about how to start a business and launch a business where they should sell their product, what kind of business they should even create," said school founder Laila Minott, according to WCCB Charlotte.

Young participants learn to build companies and invest in stocks. Each student puts their earnings into a personal stock account, gaining hands-on market experience. Short-term profits turn into long-term investments.

This initiative tackles a stark reality in American business: Black-owned firms represent just three percent of U.S. employers. Through practical training, students master the basics of building successful companies.

"I think the sooner and the earlier that we teach kids financial literacy and teach them how to monetize their passions and their skills, the better everyone and the community will be," Minott said.

Investment coach Shawn Smalls guides the money management side. "A lot of our kids here also have stock portfolios, so they take their profits from their businesses and then they invest into their stock portfolios," Smalls said.

Students grasp key business concepts through direct practice. They study markets, track money flows, and make real investment choices. Each lesson builds their business know-how.

"So it gives them the whole big lifeline that now they can actually, utilize each other's talents and, and just grow out their businesses from scratch and so it just feels real good to see that," Smalls said.