Timothée Chalamet Chops Off Long Locks for ‘Dune 3’

No matter how much we love Timothée Chalamet, he did something unforgivable: he had his luscious curly hair chopped off without giving us time to say goodbye to it. Movie Web reported that the new haircut suggests it’s in preparation for Dune 3 (okay, we forgive him).

Timothée Chalamet on Dune 3

The third movie in the Dune franchise will adapt the second novel by Frank Herbert, Dune Messiah. Director Denis Villeneuve revealed that the film will begin with a major time jump: “The story takes place 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two.” Villeneuve added, “Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances.”

Aside from Nakoa-Wolf and Brooke, Robert Pattinson is also set to join as the main villain.

Variety reported that the third film will officially be called Dune: Part Three.

What’s Next for Chalamet?

Before Dune: Part Three, Chalamet can be seen in the upcoming sports adventure comedy-drama film Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie. In addition to starring alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, and others, Chalamet also co-produced the movie with Safdie.

Deadline reported that the film was inspired by the story of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman. However, people involved in the production insisted that it is a “fictionalized original” and not a biopic.