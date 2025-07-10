Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: July 11-July 13

Charlotte's weekend lineup delivers a wide range of entertainment, from free outdoor concerts at the Whitewater Center's River Jam series to Rumours ATL's faithful tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The Fillmore. Comedy fans can catch Big Jay Oakerson or Tara Brown's Laughter Assignment at The Comedy Zone.

River Jam Concert at the U.S. National Whitewater Center

What: Live music at the U.S. National Whitewater Center

Live music at the U.S. National Whitewater Center When: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. from May through September 2025

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. from May through September 2025 Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte

U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte Cost: Free

The River Jam concert series features over 80 free outdoor shows annually at the Whitewater Center, running Thursday through Saturday evenings from May through September. Showcasing Americana, roots, and soul/R&B acts, the series includes local and national talent. Upcoming highlights include The Po' Ramblin' Boys (July 10), Songs from the Road Band (July 11), and The Mallet Brothers Band (July 12). Concerts take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the River Jam Stage.

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

What: Live musical tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Live musical tribute to Fleetwood Mac When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. Where: The Fillmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St., Charlotte,

The Fillmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St., Charlotte, Cost: $33.50 to $35

Rumours ATL, the nation's premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, brings their spellbinding recreation of the legendary band's golden era to The Fillmore Charlotte. Known for their stunning musicianship and uncanny attention to detail, Rumours ATL captures the spirit of Fleetwood Mac with beloved hits such as "Go Your Own Way" and "Rhiannon." For over a decade, they've sold out shows across the country and earned praise from industry pros for their magical, crowd-pleasing performances. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the music, Rumours ATL promises an unforgettable night of classic rock nostalgia and captivating stage presence.

Big Jay Oakerson

What: Comedian Big Jay Oakerson

Comedian Big Jay Oakerson When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 and 9:45 p.m., and Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 6 and 8:45 p.m. (doors open one hour prior)

Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 and 9:45 p.m., and Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 6 and 8:45 p.m. (doors open one hour prior) Where: The Comedy Zone - Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte

The Comedy Zone - Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte Cost: $30.76 to $38.69

Big Jay Oakerson brings his signature blend of raw honesty and offbeat charm to the stage, making him one of New York City's most recognizable comedians. With over two decades in stand-up, he's built a loyal fanbase through festival appearances, national tours, and standout TV spots on "This Is Not Happening," "Louie," "Inside Amy Schumer," and more. Known for his unfiltered humor and laid-back delivery, Oakerson seamlessly connects with audiences across the country.

Other Events

Charlotte's arts and entertainment scene offers something for everyone this weekend — from stand-up comedy and hip-hop orchestration to high-energy musical theatre: