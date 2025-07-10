Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: July 11-July 13
Charlotte’s weekend lineup delivers a wide range of entertainment, from free outdoor concerts at the Whitewater Center’s River Jam series to Rumours ATL’s faithful tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The…
Charlotte's weekend lineup delivers a wide range of entertainment, from free outdoor concerts at the Whitewater Center's River Jam series to Rumours ATL's faithful tribute to Fleetwood Mac at The Fillmore. Comedy fans can catch Big Jay Oakerson or Tara Brown's Laughter Assignment at The Comedy Zone.
River Jam Concert at the U.S. National Whitewater Center
- What: Live music at the U.S. National Whitewater Center
- When: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. from May through September 2025
- Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte
- Cost: Free
The River Jam concert series features over 80 free outdoor shows annually at the Whitewater Center, running Thursday through Saturday evenings from May through September. Showcasing Americana, roots, and soul/R&B acts, the series includes local and national talent. Upcoming highlights include The Po' Ramblin' Boys (July 10), Songs from the Road Band (July 11), and The Mallet Brothers Band (July 12). Concerts take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the River Jam Stage.
Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
- What: Live musical tribute to Fleetwood Mac
- When: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Fillmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St., Charlotte,
- Cost: $33.50 to $35
Rumours ATL, the nation's premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, brings their spellbinding recreation of the legendary band's golden era to The Fillmore Charlotte. Known for their stunning musicianship and uncanny attention to detail, Rumours ATL captures the spirit of Fleetwood Mac with beloved hits such as "Go Your Own Way" and "Rhiannon." For over a decade, they've sold out shows across the country and earned praise from industry pros for their magical, crowd-pleasing performances. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the music, Rumours ATL promises an unforgettable night of classic rock nostalgia and captivating stage presence.
Big Jay Oakerson
- What: Comedian Big Jay Oakerson
- When: Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 and 9:45 p.m., and Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 6 and 8:45 p.m. (doors open one hour prior)
- Where: The Comedy Zone - Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte
- Cost: $30.76 to $38.69
Big Jay Oakerson brings his signature blend of raw honesty and offbeat charm to the stage, making him one of New York City's most recognizable comedians. With over two decades in stand-up, he's built a loyal fanbase through festival appearances, national tours, and standout TV spots on "This Is Not Happening," "Louie," "Inside Amy Schumer," and more. Known for his unfiltered humor and laid-back delivery, Oakerson seamlessly connects with audiences across the country.
Other Events
Charlotte's arts and entertainment scene offers something for everyone this weekend — from stand-up comedy and hip-hop orchestration to high-energy musical theatre:
- Tara Brown's The Laughter Assignment: Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. (doors open at 1:30) at The Comedy Zone - Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte
- JEEZY Presents TM:101 Live with Color of Noize Orchestra: Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the Belk Theater, Blumenthal Arts Center, 130 North Tryon St., Charlotte
- Catch Me If You Can — Presented by Student Theatre Guild: Friday, July 11; Saturday, July 12; and Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Theatre Charlotte, 501 Queens Road, Charlotte