Lane Construction Gets $337M Deal To Expand I-85 Near Charlotte

State officials awarded Lane Construction Corp. a $337 million deal to add lanes on Interstate 85 near Charlotte. The project will turn a four-mile stretch from six lanes to eight.

Workers will build fresh lanes between Mount Holly and Belmont. A wide 26-foot strip will split traffic from N.C. 7 exit 23 to N.C. 273 exit 27 by the Catawba River. Construction starts next summer after design work wraps up.

The job includes major work on six bridges. Three span the South Fork Catawba River, Hickory Grove Road, and P&R Railway tracks. At Wilkinson Boulevard, crews will remake the crossing to cut down crashes and boost safety.

This work marks the start of bigger changes ahead. Officials aim to stretch improvements west to U.S. 321 in Gastonia, creating a 10-mile upgrade zone.

The next section waits until 2028 for bids. It runs from McAdenville Road exit 23 to U.S. 321 at exit 17. Plans call for better crossings at Cox Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Design teams have started sketching out four new bridges. Three will carry trains high above the interstate, with one built for cars.

Officials first showed these plans in August 2022. They picked this stretch because it often jams up and sees many wrecks. Short trips can turn into long waits during rush hour.