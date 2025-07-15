Mecklenburg County Opens Staffed Recycling Drop-off at William R. Davie Park

A new staffed drop-off site now welcomes visitors at William R. Davie Park. The site came to life through work between County Waste and park staff.

Located at 4635 Pineville-Matthews Road, the site accepts 13 material types. Staff members guide visitors through sorting their items during the five weekly operating days.

The site runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It bridges the space between home pickup service and main centers.

Bring your basic items: glass, cans, and plastic. The site also takes special materials: old batteries, white foam boxes, used books, working bikes, clean clothes, and paper bits.

Size matters at this spot. Skip the big stuff: no trash bins, old fridges, worn tires, tree limbs, or building scraps. Take those to the main centers instead.

This fresh setup aims to boost recycling in Charlotte. On-site workers keep materials clean and sorted well.

The site marks one step in park updates. Want input on the dog park fixes? Share your ideas through July 18.

Need details about accepted items? Visit the waste office website for a full list and drop-off steps.