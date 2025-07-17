American Airlines Opens New Quick-Stop Lounge at Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 21: Airplanes sit on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with the city skyline in the background during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The airport is the second largest hub for American Airlines, which will drastically reduce international flights compared to 2019. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A fresh take on airport lounges comes to Charlotte Douglas this summer. American Airlines plans a grab-and-go spot, Provisions by Admirals Club, near gate A1. It's the first of its kind for the carrier. This addition aims to cut crowds at American's other two CLT spots.

"We are constantly evolving our lounge strategy to meet the needs of our customers," said Heather Garboden, American's Chief Customer Officer, per WCNC. "This new concept provides a needed respite for our customers traveling through one of our biggest hubs."

The space mixes standing tables with a few seats for quick breaks. Guests can pick up fresh food, from sandwiches to fruit, with plenty of choices for plant-based eaters. A help desk stands ready for travel questions.

Want to get in? The rules match other Admirals Clubs. Got a membership, the right credit card, or OneWorld status? You're set. Or pay $79, cash or 7,900 miles, for a day pass.

At CLT, American runs most of the show: 90% of flights. The airport's busy too. Last year saw nearly 600,000 planes take off and land, putting it sixth worldwide. In just five months of 2024, over 22 million people passed through.