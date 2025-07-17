Charlotte Kicks Off Construction of Million Dollar Fire Station To Speed Up Emergency Response

Work started on a new fire station at Miranda Road and Beatties Ford Road. The $22.7 million project aims to cut down how long it takes first responders to reach emergencies in northwest Charlotte.

"We've had this land for quite a few years and now is the time for us to build a firehouse so that we give equitable response times to people in this area of the city," said Fire Chief Reginald T. Johnson per WCNC.

The new building will stretch across 14,600 square feet on two floors with three bays. Inside, crews will find sleeping areas, lockers, a kitchen, and space to work out. Smart design choices like solar power and underground heating and cooling will make the building run better.

As more people move to the area, emergency crews take too long to arrive. When completed in 2027, the station will house fire trucks and chiefs to fix this problem.

Plans took shape in late 2023. By early 2024, city leaders approved the money needed. The station will help handle the many calls that come from District 2 each day.

Recent events showed why a quick response matters. In just weeks, fire crews pulled six people from a burning building and saved a tiny baby who couldn't breathe.

This station marks a big step toward fair emergency services across Charlotte. Right now, trucks must drive too far to help people in this fast-growing part of town.

"With growth needs infrastructure," said Council member Malcolm Graham to WCNC. "A firehouse is a community asset."