ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Best Fall Festival in North Carolina

Many people love to say that fall is their favorite season, and it’s easy to see why so many people enjoy it. Autumn brings crispy days, cool nights, brilliant sunsets,…

Anne Erickson
Many people love to say that fall is their favorite season, and it's easy to see why so many people enjoy it.
Getty Images / brebca

Many people love to say that fall is their favorite season, and it's easy to see why so many people enjoy it. Autumn brings crispy days, cool nights, brilliant sunsets, changing colors, warm beverages, pumpkin picking, the Halloween holiday and pretty much everything awesome. Of course, it's never fun to say farewell to summer, but autumn has its own distinct charm, plus, it's hoodie season.

Autumn also brings some awesome festivals, many of which celebrate the pumpkin spiced season. Now, one festival is being named the best in the state for the fall months.

Best Fall Festival in the State

The crew at the publication Islands has put together a feature on the best fall festivals in each state throughout the U.S. In the piece, they aptly note that autumn is "a season known for its bountiful crops, is when temperatures drop from summer highs, days shorten and trees changing color bring a sense of theatrical splendor to nature's scenery." So, Islands set out to find the best fall festival in each state, and they did so doing research. "While there is no shortage of festivals during the season, we've identified the best ones in each state using travel blogs and online expertise," they note.

For North Carolina, they love the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk in late October. "For some, wooly bear caterpillars, also known as wooly worms, are believed to be predictors of the weather," Islands notes in the feature, adding that he event features "races, and visitors are welcome to let them crawl on their sleeves." It's truly a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the autumn season.

So, when does fall get here? Summer began on June 20 this year, and its last day will be in September, with Sept. 22 being the first day of autumn. As the Farmer's Almanac states, "In mid-September each year, we greet the fall season with the arrival of the fall equinox (otherwise known as the autumnal equinox). This is the moment when the Sun crosses the Equator, and those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to see more darkness than daylight."

EvergreenNorth Carolina
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
The steamy summer weather is still here, at least most of it, but pretty soon, fall will usher in its cooler temperatures.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Fall Forecast From the Farmer’s AlmanacAnne Erickson
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 18Michael Garaventa
Players of Japan celebrates after winning the FIFA Womens's World Cup Final between the United States of America and Japan at FIFA Word Cup stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 17Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect