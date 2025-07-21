10-Foot Painted Rooster Marks New Spot Opening in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood

A striking 10-foot rooster stands guard outside 1601 Central Ave., marking a fresh addition to Charlotte's Plaza Midwood district.

The Painted Rooster brings wings and salads to the neighborhood. Owner Zach Current told QC News he chose this location near his existing business, Moo & Brew. His aim: "create more opportunity for employees, and create a space for folks in the Plaza Midwood area to enjoy chicken at a local joint."

Tucked into a thriving food district, this newcomer puts its own spin on chicken dishes and fresh fare. Short, snappy menu items pack big flavors.

Standing tall against the skyline, this giant bird catches eyes and turns heads. Its bold presence fits right in with the street's creative spirit.

Central Avenue pulses with life, mixing old and new businesses. Each spot adds its own special touch to the street's character.