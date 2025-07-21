Fifteen spots across Charlotte serve complete meals under $15. At Benny's and The Good Wurst Company, you won't spend more than $10 for a filling plate.

As 2024 brings higher costs, Charlotte residents watch their spending closely. Mix-and-match shopping between budget stores and low-cost restaurants helps stretch those dollars further.

A price check at local stores puts Walmart in first place for savings. Lidl comes in second. Smart shoppers who switch between the cheapest and most expensive stores can cut $50 from their bills.

Want to spend less on takeout? Food apps make a big difference. Tests of DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats at five local restaurants showed clear winners and losers for your wallet.

Up in Huntersville, newcomer Harvest Artisan Cafe adds fresh choices to cheap eats. Their Thai crunch salads and smoothies won't break the bank: nothing tops $25.

The Good Wurst Company stands out with its under-$10 menu, while down the street, Benny's draws crowds with massive, wallet-friendly pizza slices that satisfy.

Smart grocery shopping means knowing where to go. The price gap between stores hits $50 for the same items. That's enough saved for several more meals out.

Each delivery app tells a different story. While restaurants keep their prices steady, those sneaky fees and extras shift between apps. Pick wisely to keep more cash in your pocket.

North Charlotte's food scene grows stronger. Harvest Artisan Cafe brings its fresh take to Huntersville, proving good food doesn't need a big price tag.